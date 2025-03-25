Outcomes of US, Ukrainian expert groups meeting: Agreed to develop measures to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia, Ukraine

The United States and Ukraine have agreed to develop measures to implement the agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine.

This is specified in the statement published on the White House website on the results of the meeting of the expert groups of the United States and Ukraine in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on March 23 to 25, 2025.

As noted in the statement, in accordance with the discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "The United States facilitated bilateral technical-level talks with the Ukrainian delegation March 23-25 ​​in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."

Following those discussions: "the United States and Ukraine have agreed to develop measures for implementing President Trump's and President Zelenskyy's agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine."

In addition, the statement noted that "the United States and Ukraine welcome the good offices of third countries with a view towards supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements."

It also noted that "the United States and Ukraine will continue working towards achieving a durable and lasting peace."

"The United States reiterated to both sides President Donald J. Trump's imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement. To that end, the United States will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh," the statement reads