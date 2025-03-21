New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked Germany for a new package of military aid worth EUR 3 billion and noted that it will help save lives.

"Additional military assistance will help to strengthen our capabilities in air defense, artillery, drones, armored vehicles, demining equipment, and other areas. German weapons have already saved thousands upon thousands of Ukrainian lives. They will save even more in the current and coming years," Sybiha wrote on X.

He noted Germany's strategic investment in a just and long-term peace and security in Ukraine and across Europe, and added that "a strong Ukrainian army will be the most important security factor in Ukraine and Europe for many years to come."

As reported, Germany's budget committee decided on Friday to authorize an additional EUR 3 billion ($3.25 billion) in military aid for Ukraine.