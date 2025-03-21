Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:53 21.03.2025

German Budget Committee approves EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine

German Budget Committee approves EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Germany’s Budget Committee on Friday approved a decision to allocate another EUR 3 billion ($3.25 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

"A historic decision in Germany for the security of Europe! Plus EUR 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine [at least EUR 7 billion in 2025]. Reform of debt limits for defense spending," the German Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement on Friday.

"This is our response to security challenges. This is support for Ukraine. This is responsibility for a strong European Union," the embassy added.

Earlier, citing a Finance Ministry document, it was reported that the outgoing German government has agreed to allocate an additional EUR 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 after lawmakers approved financial reform plans. In the letter, the ministry agreed to additional spending of EUR 2.547 billion for the current year. Together with other amounts, including reimbursement from the European Peace Facility, Germany will provide EUR 3 billion.

On Tuesday, the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, approved changes to Germany's fiscal rules aimed at increasing military spending and restoring economic growth.

According to Reuters, the Finance Ministry also plans to approve commitments of EUR 8.252 billion for military aid to Ukraine for 2026-2029, bringing the total to more than EUR 11 billion.

