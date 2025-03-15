Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:53 15.03.2025

Military planners to meet in UK on March 20 to draw up plans for foreign military support to Ukraine's security – Starmer

1 min read
Military planners to meet in UK on March 20 to draw up plans for foreign military support to Ukraine's security – Starmer

Military planners will meet in Britain next week to draw up practical plans for how foreign forces can support Ukraine's security, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said.

“Our militaries will meet on Thursday this week here in the UK to put strong and robust plans in place to swing in behind a peace deal and guarantee Ukraine’s future security,” he said at a press conference following a virtual meeting of world leaders on peace in Ukraine.

“President Trump has offered Putin the way forward to a lasting peace. Now we must make this a reality,” he added.

As Starmer noted, now is the moment to keep driving towards “the outcome we want to see, to end the killing.” A just and lasting peace in Ukraine and lasting security for all of us.

As reported, on Saturday, the British Prime Minister convened a video conference of the so-called Coalition of Willing in support of Ukraine, which, in particular, is attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Tags: #planners #military

MORE ABOUT

16:03 15.03.2025
Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory – Zelenskyy

Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory – Zelenskyy

20:25 13.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on providing rehabilitation services to military personnel in special educational institutions

Zelenskyy signs law on providing rehabilitation services to military personnel in special educational institutions

19:45 11.03.2025
France hosting chiefs of General Staffs from 34 countries

France hosting chiefs of General Staffs from 34 countries

12:02 28.02.2025
Trump on US military involvement in Ukraine's security: I don't think we'll be needed

Trump on US military involvement in Ukraine's security: I don't think we'll be needed

13:38 19.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine produces 30% of its military needs, will expand production

Zelenskyy: Ukraine produces 30% of its military needs, will expand production

20:57 18.02.2025
EU to provide Ukraine with EUR 6 bln military aid package

EU to provide Ukraine with EUR 6 bln military aid package

11:46 15.02.2025
Very difficult for Ukraine to survive without US military support – Zelenskyy

Very difficult for Ukraine to survive without US military support – Zelenskyy

10:54 03.02.2025
Syrsky on murdered and wounded military: We look forward to full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes

Syrsky on murdered and wounded military: We look forward to full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes

20:52 13.01.2025
Sullivan believes Ukraine to have to lower conscription age

Sullivan believes Ukraine to have to lower conscription age

20:49 13.01.2025
Umerov: E5 defense ministers confirm military assistance to Ukraine will continue

Umerov: E5 defense ministers confirm military assistance to Ukraine will continue

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to take first steps to end the war

Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

Zelensky: There has always been shortage of SAMP/T missiles

Austrian FM inspects progress of restoration work at Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery

Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

AD