Military planners to meet in UK on March 20 to draw up plans for foreign military support to Ukraine's security – Starmer

Military planners will meet in Britain next week to draw up practical plans for how foreign forces can support Ukraine's security, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said.

“Our militaries will meet on Thursday this week here in the UK to put strong and robust plans in place to swing in behind a peace deal and guarantee Ukraine’s future security,” he said at a press conference following a virtual meeting of world leaders on peace in Ukraine.

“President Trump has offered Putin the way forward to a lasting peace. Now we must make this a reality,” he added.

As Starmer noted, now is the moment to keep driving towards “the outcome we want to see, to end the killing.” A just and lasting peace in Ukraine and lasting security for all of us.

As reported, on Saturday, the British Prime Minister convened a video conference of the so-called Coalition of Willing in support of Ukraine, which, in particular, is attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.