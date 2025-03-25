Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:49 25.03.2025

Ceasefire to be monitored by Ukraine and USA, participation of Turkey and Saudi Arabia discussed – Zelenskyy

3 min read
Ceasefire to be monitored by Ukraine and USA, participation of Turkey and Saudi Arabia discussed – Zelenskyy

Monitoring of compliance with the ceasefire regime will be ensured by Ukraine and the United States, but the participation of third countries, in particular Turkey and Saudi Arabia, was also discussed, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The essence of the agreement on monitoring is that the monitoring is carried out by the American side and not only. We understand that de facto we have an agreement with the American side. And the provision is formulated in such a way that we are not against, everyone is not against, everyone is not against involving third parties," Zelenskyy said during his conversation with journalists on Tuesday."

“And what third countries are these? The American side is raising the question of whether everyone is not against third countries. They discussed it at the working level, the teams discussed what it could be, if it is the sea, it could be Turkey, no one has talked yet, it could be Turkey. It could be someone from the Middle East, like Saudi Arabia in energy, maybe," the president added.

At the same time, he noted that for now this remains at the “maybe” discussion level, and therefore Ukraine and the United States will be monitoring compliance with the ceasefire.

"Today, someone has to monitor this. Therefore, in my opinion, today there are the Americans and there are Ukrainians. And this is not a small amount. And we know how to monitor this - the sky, energy and the sea. We will monitor all this very quickly - excuse me for using such a word - and give all the answers to the American side where there was a violation," Zelenskyy said.

The President also noted the high level of monitoring capabilities on the part of the United States, while emphasizing that they will not be able to immediately independently ensure full monitoring of compliance with the ceasefire regime in the near future, but this is possible with joint efforts, and noted the possibility of attracting specialists from unnamed European countries.

"The American side believes that our agreements come into force after the American side announces them ... They will not be able to provide you with full monitoring right away. In my opinion, today their equipment, our equipment, our specialists and their specialists, also European countries, I do not want to say which ones, but because of this there is also a point of involving third countries, that is, intelligence, satellites of European and American countries, is enough to immediately conduct monitoring," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian president, "the Americans are at a high technical level to see a lot of things at sea and a lot of things in the sky." "Because when a missile flies ... when ballistics are being prepared - not that it flies, but ballistics are being prepared - in principle, American satellites, the Americans see this and know, so a signal is sent to the citizens of Ukraine, so there is an opportunity to go down to a bomb shelter, save lives. That is, I believe that this monitoring is technically at a high level, yes, it has become at a high level because of this war and during this war, this is a fact, but technically the American presence is at a high level," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #saudi_arabia #zelenskyy #united_states

MORE ABOUT

20:53 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

20:45 25.03.2025
Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

18:44 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: In case of ceasefire violation by Russia, Ukraine will provide USA with all evidence

Zelenskyy: In case of ceasefire violation by Russia, Ukraine will provide USA with all evidence

18:33 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

18:23 25.03.2025
USA decides to help Russia restore access to global market for agricultural products, fertilizers - White House

USA decides to help Russia restore access to global market for agricultural products, fertilizers - White House

18:11 25.03.2025
Outcomes of US, Ukrainian expert groups meeting: Agreed to develop measures to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia, Ukraine

Outcomes of US, Ukrainian expert groups meeting: Agreed to develop measures to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia, Ukraine

17:46 25.03.2025
Outcomes of USA, Ukraine Expert Groups on Black Sea: agreed to ensure safe navigation without use of force – statement

Outcomes of USA, Ukraine Expert Groups on Black Sea: agreed to ensure safe navigation without use of force – statement

16:46 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy praises combat merits of SBU in Russia’s oil refining industry

Zelenskyy praises combat merits of SBU in Russia’s oil refining industry

15:50 25.03.2025
Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

14:29 25.03.2025
Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

LATEST

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

Govt amends methodology for determining initial sale price of special permit for right to use subsoil – Melnychuk

Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

Costa: Ukraine's best security guarantee is its affiliation with EU

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

Zelenskyy: Most difficult thing with Russia is issue of territories and ceasefire as they don’t want to end the war

British intelligence calls Kyiv's strike on Engels ammunition depot most successful in 2025

AD
AD
Empire School
AD