Ukrainian military sailors arrive in United States to train on 'Island' boats

Ukrainian sailors from the crews of Island-class patrol boats have arrived in the United States to undergo a ten-week training course under the guidance of the U.S. instructors in Baltimore, Maryland, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States said.

"Ukrainian crews of three Island-class patrol boats arrived in the United States for a ten-week special training course in Baltimore. This is the second batch of boats that the United States plans to transfer to Ukraine as part of its security and defense assistance," the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States said in a statement on the official Twitter page.