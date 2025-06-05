Interfax-Ukraine
11:00 05.06.2025

Poroshenko handed over a record batch of equipment to the military to defend 200 kilometres of the front line

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/06/05

The leader of European Solidarity, MP Petro Poroshenko, handed over 11 Ai-Petri SV technical reconnaissance countermeasure systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, capable of covering almost 200 kilometres of the front line. According to the politician, this equipment will be an important factor in protecting the military from enemy drones and guided bombs.

"Almost 200 kilometres of the front line protected from enemy drones and guided bombs. This is the section from Huliaipole to Kramatorsk. This is the area that will be covered by 11 Ai-Petri SV complexes. This is a record number of weapons that we are transferring in a single day. They will save thousands of lives of our soldiers,’ Poroshenko said.

The systems have been transferred to newly created military corps, in particular to separate units countering enemy technical reconnaissance and to Special Operations Forces. Each of them includes a Shatro 5D dome electronic warfare system for additional crew protection, as well as pickups, charging stations and Starlink devices.

Poroshenko also expressed his support for the newly appointed commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert ‘Madyar’ Brovda and Oleg Apostol, noting their important role in strengthening the country's defence capabilities.

Starting in the autumn of 2023, Poroshenko invested more than 200 million hryvnia in the production of Ai-Petri SV systems, which already cover a thousand kilometres of the front line. In March 2025, he announced a contract with the Ministry of Defence to purchase these systems. In total, more than a hundred units of this equipment have been transferred to the troops.

Tags: #equipment #poroshenko #military

