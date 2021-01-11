Facts

15:16 11.01.2021

ECHR to render decision on Jan 14 in Ukraine vs. Russia case on complaint about human rights violations in Crimea

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will issue a Grand Chamber judgment in Ukraine vs. Russia case on systematic human rights violations in Crimea at a public hearing on January 14.

The corresponding announcement was made public by the ECHR on Monday.

The press release notes that the case concerns Ukraine's allegations of systematic violations by the Russian Federation of the European Convention on Human Rights in Crimea. "The Ukrainian Government maintains that the Russian Federation has from 27 February 2014 exercised effective control over the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, integral parts of Ukraine, and has exercised jurisdiction over a situation which has resulted in numerous Convention violations. The Government alleges that the violations are a result of a general administrative practice by the Russian Federation," the press release reads.

The applicant Government relies on several Articles of the Convention, in particular Article 2 (right to life), Article 3 (prohibition of inhuman treatment and torture), Article 5 (right to liberty and security), Article 6 (right to a fair trial), Article 8 (right to respect for private life), Article 9 (freedom of religion), Article 10 (freedom of expression) and Article 11 (freedom of assembly).

In addition, they also complain under Article 14 (prohibition of discrimination), Article 1 of Protocol No. 1 (protection of property), Article 2 of Protocol No. 1 (right to education) and Article 2 of Protocol No. 4 (freedom of movement).

The ECHR stated that the case originates in two applications (nos. 20958/14 and 42410/15) against Russia lodged with the Court by Ukraine on 13 March 2014 and 26 August 2015, respectively. Both applications concern events in Crimea and Eastern Ukraine. On 11 June 2018 the two applications were joined and given the new name Ukraine v. Russia (re Crimea) under application no. 20958/14.

Ukraine has lodged a number of other inter-State cases against Russia, and there are more than 7,000 individual applications concerning events in Crimea, Eastern Ukraine and the Sea of Azov, the ECHR recalled.

