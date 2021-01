Some 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 recoveries in Ukraine over past day - Stepanov

Ukraine registered 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday.

"As of January 2, 2021, Ukraine registered 5,038 new COVID-19 cases. In particular, the virus was contracted by 182 children and 131 medical workers. Over the past day, 2,606 patients recovered and 51 died," Stepanov said on Facebook.