Ukraine has new 9,432 COVID-19 cases, 10,016 people recovered – NSDC

As of Friday morning, 9,432 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 10,016 people recovered, 147 patients died, according to the website of the Coronavirus Pandemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

A day earlier, on December 31, 9,699 new cases were recorded, on December 30 – 7,986 cases, on December 29 – 6,988 cases; on December 28, some 4,835 new cases were reported in Ukraine, an on December 27 some 6,113 new cases.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday morning was 1.064 million people, 18,680 people died from COVID-19, and 720,009 people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv city (885), Kharkiv (713), Kyiv (627), Odesa (544) and Zaporizhia (519) regions.

Now in Ukraine, 325,790 people are sick with COVID-19.

The number of suspected cases of coronavirus disease over the past day amounted to 9,688, the NSDC said.