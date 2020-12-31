Facts

14:19 31.12.2020

Ukraine purchases vaccine against COVID-19 for UAH 964 mln, rapid tests for UAH 989 mln – Health Ministry

In 2020, Ukraine purchased a vaccine against COVID-19 in the amount of UAH 964 million, rapid tests in the amount of UAH 989 million, Deputy Health Minister Svitlana Shatalova said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Some 5.9 million express tests for COVID-19 have been purchased for UAH 989 million, drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 only for centralized purchases for supplies for UAH 146 million, personal protective equipment for doctors worth more than UAH 730 million. One of the first purchases of vaccines in the amount of 964 million was carried out. Some 200 ventilators were purchased for UAH 84 million," she said.

Shatalova added that in general, the Ministry of Health has allocated UAH 12.8 billion for the purchase of medicines, medical products and medical equipment in 2020.

"We are talking about centralized purchases for the budget of 2020, as well as means from the fund to combat COVID-19. Throughout 2020, the Ministry of Health provided supplies of medicines and medical products for a total of more than UAH 6.5 billion. The Ministry of Health also ordered the purchase of 416 emergency vehicles in the amount of UAH 728 million and initiated the purchase of 161 computed tomography scanners in the amount of UAH 2.3 billion, of which 48 have already been delivered to medical institutions," the deputy minister said.

In addition, according to her, regional medical institutions promptly entered into contracts for the purchase of new ultrasound diagnostic devices and X-ray systems for a total amount of more than UAH 1 billion.

In addition, within the framework of the joint project of the Ministry with the World Bank "Improving Health Care in the Service of People" in 2020, programs were implemented in eight regions worth more than UAH 2.6 billion.

