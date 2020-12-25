Facts

14:04 25.12.2020

Deputies of Kyiv City Council adopt targeted program aimed at introducing European standards for treatment of animals

Kyiv City Council has made a decision today "On the approval of the city target program for monitoring the keeping of pets and regulating the number of homeless animals by humane methods for 2020-2022," the press service of Kyiv City State Administration reported.

The City Council noted that this program also provides for the completion of the construction of the Animal Protection Center - a complex that will consist of a shelter, a veterinary clinic with modern equipment and a quarantine department. This was announced by director of the Department of Urban Development Oleksiy Kuleba on his Facebook page.

"For the implementation of the program, UAH 185 million is provided from Kyiv budget. The lion's share of the funds will be directed to the construction of an Animal Protection Center in Darnytsky district on Avtoparkova Street," said Kuleba.

The adoption of the program will allow already this year to reimburse the costs of keeping animals homeless to public shelters, which also fulfill the objectives of the city target program.

