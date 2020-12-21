Ukraine registers 6,545 new COVID-19 cases, 5,106 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Ukraine registered 6,545 new COVID-19 cases, 5,106 recoveries, and 80 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine recorded 6,545 new COVID-19 cases on December 21, 2020. In particular, the virus was contracted by 292 children and 236 medical workers. Over the past day, 1,766 persons were hospitalized, 80 died, and 5,106 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Monday morning.

Ukraine reported 8,325 contagions the day before.

As of Monday morning, the overall coronavirus rate reached 970,993 in Ukraine, including 16,665 deaths and 586,268 recoveries.