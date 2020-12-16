Facts

15:21 16.12.2020

Ukrainian society not ready for calm conversation about Russia, but it is necessary – Kuleba

The Ukrainian society is not yet ready for a calm conversation about Russia, but this conversation is very necessary, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I adhere to the idea that Ukrainian society is not yet ready for the calm conversation about Russia: neither society, nor politicians. I meet experts who are ready to somehow soberly look at this country, at this neighbor. We will never run away from of our geography, this must also be understood," Kuleba said at a discussion organized by the New Europe Center on Wednesday.

The foreign minister said this topic should be approached very carefully, first in expert discussions. "There are still too many emotions in society to talk about Russia. And a person who is really ready for this conversation will either be labeled a fanatic or a traitor and will be exposed, but this conversation is very necessary. There will be no security, no prosperity without a strategy regarding Russia," Kuleba said.

 

