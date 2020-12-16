Facts

12:04 16.12.2020

EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

1 min read
EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

The European Union's Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on Wednesday approved another six-month extension to economic restrictions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak wrote on Twitter.

"EU ambassadors have approved the roll-over of the economic sanctions on Russia for another six months," he said.

The next stage is the sanctions' endorsement by the Council of the EU and the publication of the relevant resolution in the EU Official Journal.

Tags: #eu #ambassadors #russia #sanctions
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:01 15.12.2020
Ukraine considers Russian passports issued to Crimeans as 'documents' from gift shop – Crimean prosecutor

Ukraine considers Russian passports issued to Crimeans as 'documents' from gift shop – Crimean prosecutor

08:53 15.12.2020
Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

16:31 14.12.2020
Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

13:38 11.12.2020
Kyiv stands for strengthening sanctions if Russian aggression against Ukraine continues

Kyiv stands for strengthening sanctions if Russian aggression against Ukraine continues

12:02 11.12.2020
Russia confirms its desire to hold meeting at political advisors level – Arestovych

Russia confirms its desire to hold meeting at political advisors level – Arestovych

18:55 09.12.2020
EU leaders to discuss Minsk agreements, extend sectoral sanctions for Russia

EU leaders to discuss Minsk agreements, extend sectoral sanctions for Russia

09:01 09.12.2020
EU supports Ukraine on way to transform coal regions – EU representative

EU supports Ukraine on way to transform coal regions – EU representative

15:48 04.12.2020
EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

10:02 04.12.2020
European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

17:51 03.12.2020
EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

LATEST

Health Ministry develops bill establishing minimum wage for doctors

Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

Inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Israel is strong and fruitful - Embassy

SFS catches intl pizza chain in Ukraine evading taxes

Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

NABU investigates fact of acquisition of EUR 62 mln by Citycommerce Bank involving Avakov, Gontareva

Heads of Ecology, Veterans Affairs Ministries tender resignation – Razumkov

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD