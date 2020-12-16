EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

The European Union's Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on Wednesday approved another six-month extension to economic restrictions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak wrote on Twitter.

"EU ambassadors have approved the roll-over of the economic sanctions on Russia for another six months," he said.

The next stage is the sanctions' endorsement by the Council of the EU and the publication of the relevant resolution in the EU Official Journal.