17:08 14.04.2025

German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense industry – Smetanin

The Ukrainian Frontline and the German Quantum Systems signed a memorandum of understanding, the companies plan to cooperate in the field of defense technologies, said Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin.

"The memorandum with Frontline provides for cooperation at the technological and industrial levels, the creation of joint R&D projects. The companies plan to jointly integrate Ukrainian defense technologies into the European defense-industrial base," the minister wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Particular attention is paid to scaling up production in Ukraine, introducing modern management systems and localizing the component base in Europe.

Smetanin noted that Quantum Systems is already present in Ukraine, with an R&D center and a drone service and development enterprise operating. The company plans to double production this year.

The minister expressed gratitude to Quantum Systems for their interest in cooperation and concrete steps and results.

