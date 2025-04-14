Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:46 14.04.2025

Ukraine receives $50 mln from World Bank under new THRIVE project for development and provision of health services

1 min read
Ukraine receives $50 mln from World Bank under new THRIVE project for development and provision of health services

Ukraine received $50 million from the World Bank under the new THRIVE project for the development and provision of health services.

According to the Ministry of Health, the project of the Ministry of Health and the World Bank "Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investments in Efficiency" (THRIVE) is aimed both at financing the health guarantee program and at strengthening the technical and operational capacity of the National Health Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health and medical institutions.

The condition for receiving $50 million under the project was to increase the capitation rate for primary health care to at least UAH 825. By government decision, the capitation rate for 2025 increased to UAH 844.4 instead of UAH 786.65 in 2024.

The THRIVE project involves the use of the PforR financial instrument, which provides that the country will gradually attract funds specified in the agreements upon achieving the established indicators.

Tags: #world_bank #thrive_project

MORE ABOUT

17:45 02.04.2025
Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

14:37 29.03.2025
World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

18:11 24.03.2025
Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

12:20 25.02.2025
Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

14:19 20.12.2024
World Bank will provide more than $2 bln through DPL mechanism - Shmyhal

World Bank will provide more than $2 bln through DPL mechanism - Shmyhal

15:04 13.12.2024
Cabinet approves attracting up to $15 bln in grant via World Bank at expense of frozen Russian assets

Cabinet approves attracting up to $15 bln in grant via World Bank at expense of frozen Russian assets

09:48 10.12.2024
World Bank allocates $454 mln for Ukraine's healthcare

World Bank allocates $454 mln for Ukraine's healthcare

14:31 28.11.2024
World Bank approves extra funding of $664 mln for INSPIRE project for Ukraine – Shmyhal

World Bank approves extra funding of $664 mln for INSPIRE project for Ukraine – Shmyhal

12:51 27.11.2024
Ukraine receives $4.8 bln from World Bank under PEACE Project – PM

Ukraine receives $4.8 bln from World Bank under PEACE Project – PM

11:20 22.11.2024
Ukraine to receive $4.8 bln under PEACE project from World Bank

Ukraine to receive $4.8 bln under PEACE project from World Bank

HOT NEWS

Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

Lithuania sends EUR10 million for production of long-range Ukrainian weapons

Internal Affairs Minister: 11 victims of Sumy missile attack currently in serious condition

Zelenskyy: Putin spent $1 trillion during 3 years of all-out war

LATEST

First intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and Netherlands takes place in Lviv

Netherlands, Nordic countries discuss aid to Ukraine - defense minister

Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

Ukrainian Air Force: 40 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 11 imitators fail to reach their targets

German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense industry – Smetanin

Number of victims of attack on Sumy increased to 35, 117 injured – prosecutor's office

Zelenskyy on possibility of world war due to Russian aggression: Threat is real

“Arrival’ recorded in Sumy, probably of Shakhed - acting mayor

Russia shells hit train in Chernihiv region – Ukrzaliznytsia

Civilians killed in Kharkiv region by Russian shelling – Synehubov

AD
AD