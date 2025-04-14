Ukraine receives $50 mln from World Bank under new THRIVE project for development and provision of health services

Ukraine received $50 million from the World Bank under the new THRIVE project for the development and provision of health services.

According to the Ministry of Health, the project of the Ministry of Health and the World Bank "Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investments in Efficiency" (THRIVE) is aimed both at financing the health guarantee program and at strengthening the technical and operational capacity of the National Health Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health and medical institutions.

The condition for receiving $50 million under the project was to increase the capitation rate for primary health care to at least UAH 825. By government decision, the capitation rate for 2025 increased to UAH 844.4 instead of UAH 786.65 in 2024.

The THRIVE project involves the use of the PforR financial instrument, which provides that the country will gradually attract funds specified in the agreements upon achieving the established indicators.