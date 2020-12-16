Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine plans to conduct the first vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021, and is negotiating with companies producing vaccines against COVID-19, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We work with manufacturers who are going through the stages of vaccine certification and have passed all clinical trials. We have all the proposals, we are correcting them. We have set ourselves the goal that we start the first vaccination in February 2021," he said.

The minister also added that Ukraine received from COVAX (Global Fund for Access to COVID-19 Vaccines) the official approval of the request for a vaccine against COVID-19 and expects delivery at the end of the first - beginning of the second quarter of 2021.