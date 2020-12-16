Facts

10:52 16.12.2020

Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

1 min read
Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine plans to conduct the first vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021, and is negotiating with companies producing vaccines against COVID-19, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We work with manufacturers who are going through the stages of vaccine certification and have passed all clinical trials. We have all the proposals, we are correcting them. We have set ourselves the goal that we start the first vaccination in February 2021," he said.

The minister also added that Ukraine received from COVAX (Global Fund for Access to COVID-19 Vaccines) the official approval of the request for a vaccine against COVID-19 and expects delivery at the end of the first - beginning of the second quarter of 2021.

Tags: #vaccines #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:26 16.12.2020
Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

15:37 15.12.2020
For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

09:21 15.12.2020
Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

Ukraine's Defense Ministry makes agreements with Turkish companies on supply of corvettes, drones

09:15 15.12.2020
Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

Ukraine records 8,416 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,150 people recovered

18:14 14.12.2020
Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

16:36 14.12.2020
Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

Ukrainian, Israeli scientists to work together to create Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 – embassy

16:31 14.12.2020
Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

Arbitration Panel finds Ukraine's wood export ban illegal, obliges to cancel it - EU Delegation

12:50 14.12.2020
Ukraine to attract $170 mln loan from World Bank by late 2020 – Finance ministry

Ukraine to attract $170 mln loan from World Bank by late 2020 – Finance ministry

10:27 14.12.2020
Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

09:44 14.12.2020
Number of new COVID-19 cases halves in Ukraine since last week

Number of new COVID-19 cases halves in Ukraine since last week

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

LATEST

Health Ministry develops bill establishing minimum wage for doctors

EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

Inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Israel is strong and fruitful - Embassy

SFS catches intl pizza chain in Ukraine evading taxes

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

NABU investigates fact of acquisition of EUR 62 mln by Citycommerce Bank involving Avakov, Gontareva

Heads of Ecology, Veterans Affairs Ministries tender resignation – Razumkov

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

Almost 20,000 foreigners denied entry to Ukraine in 2020 - head of Border Guard Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD