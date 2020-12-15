Facts

14:26 15.12.2020

Zelensky to attend meeting of Servant of People faction on Tuesday

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is expected at a meeting of the Servant of the People faction on Tuesday, MP Halyna Yanchenko said.

"The president will be at the faction," Yanchenko told journalists, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

She said that it is planned to consider personnel issues at the meeting of the faction. "There will be the meeting with three candidates for the posts of three ministers," the MP said.

Yanchenko said that candidates for the posts of Ministers of Veterans Affairs, Education and Energy will be considered.

The MP said that Yuriy Vitrenko and Serhiy Shkarlet are competing for the posts of energy and education ministers. At the same time, Yanchenko did not name who exactly is applying for the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs, but said that it would be a woman.

Interfax-Ukraine
