Facts

10:27 14.12.2020

Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

2 min read
Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine considers it necessary to begin enhanced quarantine earlier than the announced date of January 8, subject to a rapid increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus, said Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov.

"Now we are talking about a figure of 32,000-35,000 patients per day. But we need to understand how many beds of the COVID package were introduced, how many beds were provided with oxygen and how many hospitals were involved in overcoming coronavirus infection," Nemchinov said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

He noted that the main indicator for introducing strict quarantine earlier than January 8 may be the incidence of 32,000-35,000 new cases per day.

He also stressed that when assessing the situation, the capacity of beds for patients with COVID-19 will be taken into account.

"In addition to the identified cases, there is also the issue of hospitalized patients. We are constantly increasing the bed fund. The Ministry of Health is working to bring it up to 90,000 if necessary. We are constantly increasing the number of beds with provided oxygen, by the end of the year the task is to reach more than 40,000, and in the future - to 75,000," the minister said.

Tags: #quarantine #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:44 14.12.2020
Number of new COVID-19 cases halves in Ukraine since last week

Number of new COVID-19 cases halves in Ukraine since last week

16:58 12.12.2020
Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

16:32 12.12.2020
MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

13:30 12.12.2020
Ukraine considers possibility of joining PESCO Program projects - Defense Minister

Ukraine considers possibility of joining PESCO Program projects - Defense Minister

12:25 12.12.2020
World Bank approves $300 mln loan to Ukraine to fight COVID-19

World Bank approves $300 mln loan to Ukraine to fight COVID-19

11:42 12.12.2020
Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

11:10 12.12.2020
Ukraine sees 12,811 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

Ukraine sees 12,811 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

10:03 11.12.2020
Ukraine may introduce quarantine earlier than Jan 8 if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Radutsky

Ukraine may introduce quarantine earlier than Jan 8 if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Radutsky

09:06 11.12.2020
Polish consulate accredits ten Ukrainian insurers under new requirements

Polish consulate accredits ten Ukrainian insurers under new requirements

09:22 10.12.2020
Ukraine registers 13,371 COVID-19 new cases per day, 13,903 recoveries - Stepanov

Ukraine registers 13,371 COVID-19 new cases per day, 13,903 recoveries - Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Number of new COVID-19 cases halves in Ukraine since last week

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

LATEST

Health Ministry working on development of eHealth – Stepanov

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Storm destroys infrastructure of Kyrylivka resort village

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Some 241 Ukrainian citizens held captive in temporarily occupied Donbas - Denisova

Former SFS acting Head Hutenko suspected of power abuse

Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

Kuleba invites new Lithuanian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine

Trukhanov hospitalized in infectious diseases hospital due to coronaviru

Defense Ministry purchases record in seven years amount of fuel for needs of Armed Forces

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD