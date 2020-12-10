Facts

Ukraine receives artificial lung ventilators donated by Denmark – PM

Ukraine receives artificial lung ventilators donated by Denmark – PM

Some 50 artificial lung ventilators donated by Denmark to treat critically ill patients have supplied to Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"As previously agreed with my Danish colleague and friend Jeppe Kofod, 50 lung ventilators arrived from Denmark to Ukraine. We deeply appreciate this act of support and true friendship between Ukraine and Denmark," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Thursday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that Denmark provided Ukraine with 50 artificial lung ventilation devices for the treatment of critically ill patients on November 10 following an online meeting between Kuleba and Kofod.

