Facts

12:48 08.12.2020

Nearly 500 administrative service centers to be created in Ukraine by mid-2021 - EU ambassador

By mid-2021, within the framework of the "ULEAD with Europe" program, 489 centers for the provision of administrative services will be created in Ukraine, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said.

Maasikas said at the online conference "Achievements and Challenges in Field of Administrative Services 2020-2021" on Tuesday that over the five years of active implementation of the direction to improve administrative services, this program [ULEAD with Europe] has achieved significant results: 562 communities with a total population of about 9.5 million people became partners in creating centers for administrative services. Until mid-2021, 489 such centers will be created through the program, and 1,300 points of access to administrative services will be created in the coming years, he said.

According to him, the ULEAD program with Europe also supports infrastructure, within the framework of the program, an electronic interaction system "Trembita" has been created, which facilitates the provision of electronic services to communities and business entities, and 124 service centers supported by the ULEAD program have received such access.

When talking about the future in the field of improving the quality of services, the key challenges are: creating the necessary infrastructure in communities, transferring the functions of providing services from the district level to communities. Therefore, we urge the Ukrainian authorities to take further steps in the development of affordable and high-quality services in accordance with European standards. In particular, we call for the adoption of bill No. 4383 which aims to make payments for services transparent and accessible. This will help prevent local corruption and enhance transparency, the EU ambassador stressed.

In addition, Maasikas noted, the EU calls on the Ukrainian government to support the newly created communities by funding the creation of administrative service centers to ensure access to services.

