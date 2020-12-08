Facts

10:28 08.12.2020

Germany to allocate EUR 1 mln to support reforms in Ukraine

1 min read
Germany to allocate EUR 1 mln to support reforms in Ukraine

On December 7, Germany's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Ambassador Rolf Mafael and Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni signed an agreement on the allocation of funds to Ukraine within the Council of Europe Action Plan, in particular, Germany allocates EUR 1 million, the German Embassy in Kyiv reported.

"As chairman of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers, Germany supports Ukraine's efforts towards reforms. To demonstrate our support, we, as last year, made an important financial contribution to the Council of Europe Action Plan for Ukraine," said German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen.

In 2019, Berlin already contributed EUR 1 million to support the Plan.

The embassy noted that the Council of Europe Action Plan for Ukraine 2018-2022 is a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and Ukrainian authorities aimed at accompanying Ukraine in its efforts to change legislation, institutions and practices in accordance with European standards in the field of human rights, rule of law and democracy and to support the country in fulfilling its obligations as a state - member of the Council of Europe.

Tags: #germany #euro #support
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:43 03.11.2020
German investors consider courts, not corruption as main problem in Ukraine – ambassador

German investors consider courts, not corruption as main problem in Ukraine – ambassador

11:16 03.11.2020
Freezing conflict in Donbas is possible, but not best option - German Ambassador

Freezing conflict in Donbas is possible, but not best option - German Ambassador

14:36 27.10.2020
CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

16:56 20.10.2020
We are all actively working to make meeting of leaders in Normandy format possible – German Ambassador

We are all actively working to make meeting of leaders in Normandy format possible – German Ambassador

18:53 22.09.2020
EC President Michel under quarantine due to contact with security officer infected with COVID-19, EU summit postponed, not known whether trip to Ukraine will take place

EC President Michel under quarantine due to contact with security officer infected with COVID-19, EU summit postponed, not known whether trip to Ukraine will take place

11:56 27.08.2020
Ukrainian Armed Forces to take part in Combined Resolve XIV exercise in Germany

Ukrainian Armed Forces to take part in Combined Resolve XIV exercise in Germany

09:33 27.08.2020
Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

09:36 25.08.2020
Zelensky, Maas propose holding Normandy summit in late Sept

Zelensky, Maas propose holding Normandy summit in late Sept

14:16 24.08.2020
Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

09:17 18.08.2020
Lukashenko says Merkel called him

Lukashenko says Merkel called him

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

Ryanair із 30 березня запустить напрямок Київ-Венеція

LATEST

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

Kyiv City council appoints four new Klitschko dpties on self-government

Year after Normandy Four summit is year of lost opportunities for Ukraine - Nalyvaichenko

Number of cyber incidents falls by 66.7% in Ukraine from Dec 2 to Dec 8 - CERT-UA

Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Infrastructure Ministry to develop e-platform for multimodal container traffic in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD