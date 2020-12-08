Germany to allocate EUR 1 mln to support reforms in Ukraine

On December 7, Germany's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Ambassador Rolf Mafael and Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni signed an agreement on the allocation of funds to Ukraine within the Council of Europe Action Plan, in particular, Germany allocates EUR 1 million, the German Embassy in Kyiv reported.

"As chairman of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers, Germany supports Ukraine's efforts towards reforms. To demonstrate our support, we, as last year, made an important financial contribution to the Council of Europe Action Plan for Ukraine," said German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen.

In 2019, Berlin already contributed EUR 1 million to support the Plan.

The embassy noted that the Council of Europe Action Plan for Ukraine 2018-2022 is a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and Ukrainian authorities aimed at accompanying Ukraine in its efforts to change legislation, institutions and practices in accordance with European standards in the field of human rights, rule of law and democracy and to support the country in fulfilling its obligations as a state - member of the Council of Europe.