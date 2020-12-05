Facts

09:16 05.12.2020

Liability for lying in declarations is still not as tough as we would like – Zelensky

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes the importance of restoring criminal liability for false information in electronic declarations, but he would like it to be tougher.

"No matter how hard the Constitutional Court tried to harm Ukraine, the criminal responsibility of officials for lying in declarations was restored. It is important that we made it before 2021, so those who lied this year will not shirk responsibility. It is good that it is united, constructive, that it was supported by all international partners. It is a pity that the responsibility is still not as tough as we would like. But the good news is that it is 'still," he said in his blog posted on his Facebook page on Friday.

Tags: #zelensky #constitutional_court
Interfax-Ukraine
