Facts

13:01 03.12.2020

Zelensky signs decree on non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signs decree No. 528/2020 On ensuring Ukraine's compliance with UN Security Council resolutions on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and preventing their use for terrorist purposes."

"In order to ensure the implementation by Ukraine of the UN Security Council resolutions of April 28, 2004 No. 1540 (2004), of April 27, 2006 No. 1673 (2006), of April 25, 2008 No. 1810 (2008), of April 20, 2011 No. 1977 (2011), of June 29, 2012 No. 2055 (2012) and of December 15, 2016 No. 2325 (2016) (resolutions of the UN Security Council on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and prevention of their use for terrorist purposes) I declare:

1. To assign, in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council of April 28, 2004 No. 1540 (2004) and of December 15, 2016 No. 2325 (2016), to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine the functions of the coordinator of the UN Security Council resolutions implementation on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and prevention of their use for terrorist purposes", the text of the decree No. 526/2020 says, promulgated on the official website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must "determine the ministries and other central executive bodies, which, in accordance with their competence, are entrusted with the fulfillment of obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and preventing their use for terrorist purposes."

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Tags: #zelensky #weapons
