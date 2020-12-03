Facts

09:29 03.12.2020

In Ukraine, largest number of patients recover from COVID-19 second day in row

In Ukraine, largest number of patients recover from COVID-19 second day in row

As of Thursday morning, 14,496 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, 15,372 people recovered, 243 patients died, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov reported.

"For the second day in a row, we have positive statistics. The number of people who recovered from coronavirus in the last day is 15,372 people. This figure exceeds the number of new cases - 14,496 that were recorded in Ukraine as of December 3, 2020. In particular, 745 children and 614 health workers fell ill. Also over the past day, 1,739 people were hospitalized, 243 died, 15,372 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

A day earlier, on December 2, 13,141 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Ukraine; On December 1, there were 12,498 new cases, on November 30, 9,946 cases were recorded, on November 29, 12,978 new cases were established.

Over the past day, more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine than ever before since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was recorded a day earlier, on December 2.

Also, for the second day in a row in Ukraine, the number of active cases of the disease is decreasing. Prior to that, since July of this year, this happened only once - on November 6.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Wednesday morning was 772,760 people, 12,960 people died from COVID-19, 384,426 people recovered.

Over the last day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,364), Zaporizhia (1,060), Odesa (935), Kyiv (924) and Kharkiv (906) regions.

Most of the confirmed cases of recovery were registered in Odesa (2076), Dnipropetrovsk (1,145), Donetsk (1,109), Kharkiv (1,047), Sumy (1,040) and Khmelnytsky (1,010) regions.

Most deaths from COVID-19 per day were recorded in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region (30 each), Lviv (25) and Donetsk (21) regions.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
