10:48 01.12.2020

Ukraine's Defense Ministry first purchases military goods through NSPA

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has made the first ever procurement of military goods without intermediaries through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Ukraine's mission to NATO said. "Congratulations to the Defense Ministry of Ukraine on its independent entry into international and competitive markets. The first ever procurement of military goods by the Defense Ministry without intermediaries through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has completed," the mission said on Twitter.

