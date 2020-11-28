Bill on support for SME to come into force by Dec 9 - Arakhamia

The bill on support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), providing compensation for hired employees, should come into force by December 9, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"The issue of lockdown was not discussed at all, but the issue of adopting bills on support for small and medium-sized businesses was discussed. The deadline for this bill to be signed and entered into force before December 9, because there are about two million people, hired workers, according to the government's estimates, who can receive this compensation up to UAH 8,000 per person," Arakhamia told reporters on Saturday after a joint meeting of the parliament, the government and the faction leaders.

He stressed that most of the meeting was devoted to this issue, because it is necessary to think over "how to go through all these bureaucratic agreements in order to meet these deadlines."