Facts

11:12 25.11.2020

Free testing for COVID-19 to be carried out in first-aid posts of service centers at checkpoints - dpty reintegration minister

2 min read
Free testing for COVID-19 to be carried out in first-aid posts of service centers at checkpoints - dpty reintegration minister

Deputy Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Inna Holovanchuk announces plans to conduct free testing for coronavirus infection COVID-19 directly at the medical points of service centers at the checkpoints of entry and exit on the disengagement lines with the temporarily occupied territories.

"If we talk about the services that are provided and will be provided in the medical point of the service center, it is planned to conduct free testing there for COVID-19. I also remind you that one service center is already operating in Schastia [the town of Schastia, Luhansk region]. In December, a similar center will be opened at the checkpoint in Novotroyitske [Novotroyitske village of Volnovakhsky district of Donetsk region], as well as modernized one in Chonhar [Chonhar village, Henichesky district of Kherson region near the administrative border with the Autonomous Republic of Crimea]. Next year, multifunctional service centers will appear at all checkpoints," Holovanchuk said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to her, this procedure will be carried out in accordance with the algorithm of actions, which will be worked out for the services provided at the primary health care facilities in the medical office of such a service hub. "Testing will be carried out at the entrance [to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government] if quarantine restrictions continue. I will not say yet whether it will be for everyone or only for those who have the corresponding symptoms, but it will definitely happen," the deputy minister emphasized.

Holovanchuk hopes that this service will start working by the end of the year.

"At least, funds were sought for this and the Ministry of Health has developed an algorithm. This is a very significant moment, because now citizens who enter from the occupied territory do tests at their own expense and wait for the results to come. This approach is not quite humane to our citizens, given that all this is the territory of Ukraine," she added.

Tags: #inna_holovanchuk #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:28 25.11.2020
Humanitarian camps may be deployed at checkpoint with Crimea if situation with COVID-19 worsens - dpty reintegration minister

Humanitarian camps may be deployed at checkpoint with Crimea if situation with COVID-19 worsens - dpty reintegration minister

14:28 24.11.2020
Public laboratories' capacities allow testing for COVID-19 everyone who needs it – Liashko

Public laboratories' capacities allow testing for COVID-19 everyone who needs it – Liashko

15:11 21.11.2020
No date of introducing tougher quarantine due to COVID-19, but such plan being discussed with city mayors – PM

No date of introducing tougher quarantine due to COVID-19, but such plan being discussed with city mayors – PM

11:39 21.11.2020
Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 14,580 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees new all-time high of COVID-19 cases, 14,580 in past 24 hours

09:25 19.11.2020
Zelensky says his retest for COVID-19 still positive, he feeling better

Zelensky says his retest for COVID-19 still positive, he feeling better

17:21 17.11.2020
Ferrexpo Belanovo Mining donated oxygen concentrator to Kozelshchinska hospital

Ferrexpo Belanovo Mining donated oxygen concentrator to Kozelshchinska hospital

14:33 17.11.2020
Rada cannot cancel weekend quarantine

Rada cannot cancel weekend quarantine

09:36 17.11.2020
Tough quarantine cancellation to cause 30,000 COVID-19 new cases per day – Stepanov

Tough quarantine cancellation to cause 30,000 COVID-19 new cases per day – Stepanov

09:17 17.11.2020
Ukraine records 11,968 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukraine records 11,968 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

11:14 14.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of COVID-19 cases, over 12,500 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees another all-time high of COVID-19 cases, over 12,500 in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Humanitarian camps may be deployed at checkpoint with Crimea if situation with COVID-19 worsens - dpty reintegration minister

Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

Sniper wounded Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas

Zelensky announces new package of assistance to business in case of lockdown

Public laboratories' capacities allow testing for COVID-19 everyone who needs it – Liashko

LATEST

Ukraine to introduce 16.08% special duty on import of steel bars from Belarus

EUROCONTROL sets route charges rate in 'green zone' over Black Sea at EUR 25 per ATC unit

Sniper wounded Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas

Zelensky announces new package of assistance to business in case of lockdown

Finance Minister notes progress with IMF, announces submission of draft national budget 2021 to Rada

Culture Minister proposes to plan two-week lockdown in Ukraine, tied to New Year holidays

Міністр культури та інформполітики запропонував запланувати в Україні двотижневий локдаун, прив'язаний до новорічних свят

FTA between Ukraine, Israel to take effect on Jan 1, 2021 – Zelensky

Head of State Service for Ethnopolitics sees disproportion between regulation of secular, religious events during 'weekend quarantine'

Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel discussed with the Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem and All Palestine the development of the OCU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD