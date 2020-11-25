Humanitarian camps may be deployed at checkpoint with Crimea if situation with COVID-19 worsens - dpty reintegration minister

The decision to deploy humanitarian camps at checkpoints on the administrative border with the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea can be made taking into account the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 and the shortage of drugs in the temporarily occupied territories, said Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Inna Holovanchuk.

"If we talk about the current situation in the fight against COVID-19, then we understand that we do not have the ability to influence everything that happens in the temporarily occupied territory, but we can bring services closer to our citizens. Such a decision [deployment of humanitarian camps] can be adopted, taking into account the situation with the spread of coronavirus and the shortage of medicines in the temporarily occupied territories," Holovanchuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question under what conditions Ukraine can deploy humanitarian camps at the checkpoint on the administrative border with Crimea.

With regard to the deployment of such humanitarian camps at the checkpoint in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, she noted that such a decision can be made in case of a critical aggravation of the situation with the incidence of COVID-19.

According to the Deputy Minister of Regintegration, Ukraine in every possible way contributes to organizations that send humanitarian supplies to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

"But the situation with Crimea is more complicated. We could facilitate such cargoes from international humanitarian organizations that would go to the territory of the occupied Crimea. We held appropriate consultations with our international partners. They are ready. Moreover, they even turned to the occupying country with the offer of humanitarian aid and obligatory access to the territory of the occupied peninsula to monitor the situation. In response, international officials were refused," she said.

Holovanchuk stressed that Russia continues to block any access to the territory of the occupied Crimea for international monitoring and international humanitarian organizations, and also does not allow Crimean residents - Ukrainian citizens to travel to the mainland of Ukraine to buy medicines.