15:26 23.11.2020

Growth of COVID-19 incidence contained so far, business needs to be supported – meeting with Zelensky

Almost 28,000 patients in Ukraine are currently undergoing inpatient treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, this dynamics has been maintained over the last two weeks, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a traditional conference call on preventing the spread of COVID-19, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the presidential press service, chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, in turn, said the weekly dynamics of the incidence had stabilized.

The president asked if the situation with the wearing of masks had improved. Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said that 1,300 fines were issued for violation of the mask wearing regime.

At the meeting, it was stated that Ukrainians as a whole have become more responsible in relation to quarantine measures.

"The weekend quarantine and additional safety measures are yielding results. We must do everything to avoid a complete lockdown. So far, statistics show that we are able to contain the projected growth. It is also important to restore all economic programs and start new ones to help as many people as possible. After all, the epidemic situation around the world affects the economy," Zelensky said.

The prime minister said that last week, on the instructions of the president, the government drafted an action plan to support businesses and selected industries.

"This week, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture should finalize the indicators to support certain industries affected by the introduction of quarantine. The government will support entrepreneurs," the prime minister said.

Завантаження...
