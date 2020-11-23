Sadovy leading in Lviv according to results of digitizing 98% of election protocols - Electronic Democracy

According to the results of the digitization of 98% of the protocols of the repeat voting for the mayor in Lviv, incumbent mayor Andriy Sadovy is in the lead, the press service of the public organization Electronic Democracy reported.

"The public organization Electronic Democracy collected and published 98% of the photos of the protocols with wet seals from the polling stations for the repeated voting for the mayor of Lviv. Sadovy has 61.5% of votes, Syniutka - 36.1%," the message says.