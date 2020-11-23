Ukraine records nearly 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reported 10,945 new coronavirus infection cases on Monday morning, which is lower than the daily numbers seen over the past few days, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"As of November 23, 2020, Ukraine registered 10,945 new COVID-19 cases. In particular, 491 children and 447 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 1,165 people were hospitalized, 124 died, and 4,143 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Monday morning.

Ukraine reported 12,079 new coronavirus infection cases on Sunday, and the all-time high of 14,580 cases on Saturday.