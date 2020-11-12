Facts

09:47 12.11.2020

Zelensky, Yermak hospitalized to Feofania

1 min read
Zelensky, Yermak hospitalized to Feofania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and head of his Office Andriy Yermak are being treated for coronavirus disease at the Feofaniya Clinical Hospital of the Ukrainian government's State Management of Affairs, Yermak's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"All the procedures are quite strict and are regulated by the protocol. They are at the Feofania hospital. A special office has been equipped there to enable the president to hold conferences. He has held a large number of conference calls today," Podoliak said in an interview with the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

Yermak also has an individual isolated ward, but he does not have an office at the hospital.

"They are following their routine schedule there. The only restriction is that they are isolated, that there is no one by their side. In other words, none of their aides is either with the president or with the head of the Office. They don't have any in-person communication," he said.

Podoliak also said that family members are not visiting Zelensky at the hospital, although the president's wife had COVID-19 before.

Tags: #zelensky #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:23 12.11.2020
In Feofaniya, Zelensky can constantly work, as special situation room equipped there – Yermak's advisor

In Feofaniya, Zelensky can constantly work, as special situation room equipped there – Yermak's advisor

09:41 11.11.2020
Zelensky congratulates Poland on Independence Day

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Independence Day

18:18 10.11.2020
Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

17:55 09.11.2020
Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

17:51 09.11.2020
Zelensky diagnosed with COVID-19, he feels well – President's Office

Zelensky diagnosed with COVID-19, he feels well – President's Office

15:44 09.11.2020
Weekend quarantine to help avoid tough lockdown – Zelensky

Weekend quarantine to help avoid tough lockdown – Zelensky

11:50 07.11.2020
World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

11:15 06.11.2020
Macron agrees that Normandy Four meeting should be held as soon as possible - Zelensky

Macron agrees that Normandy Four meeting should be held as soon as possible - Zelensky

15:26 04.11.2020
Zelensky fires Trofimov from post of first dpty head of President's Office, appoints as external advisor

Zelensky fires Trofimov from post of first dpty head of President's Office, appoints as external advisor

18:24 03.11.2020
Ukraine does not support war, unlike another well-known country – Zelensky responses to Andreasyan's accusations

Ukraine does not support war, unlike another well-known country – Zelensky responses to Andreasyan's accusations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No quorum at Constitutional Court's sessions due to COVID-19 – source

Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

Lithuanian President Nauseda plans to visit Ukraine in 2020 – ambassador

During Lithuania's presidency of Council of EU in 2027, EU could declare Ukraine as candidate for membership – Ambassador of Lithuania

Ukraine sees new record high of 11,057 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

LATEST

No quorum at Constitutional Court's sessions due to COVID-19 – source

Lithuania backs Ukraine's decision to create intl Crimean platform, plans to participate in its activities – ambassador

Lithuanian President Nauseda plans to visit Ukraine in 2020 – ambassador

During Lithuania's presidency of Council of EU in 2027, EU could declare Ukraine as candidate for membership – Ambassador of Lithuania

Ukraine sees new record high of 11,057 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

HACC refuses to challenge prosecutor in Rotterdam + case

Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

Kuleba, Maas discuss prospect of contacts within Normandy format

After annexation of Crimea, information about violation of Ukrainian airspace by Russian aircraft was destroyed - ex-chief of General Staff Zamana

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD