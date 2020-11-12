Zelensky, Yermak hospitalized to Feofania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and head of his Office Andriy Yermak are being treated for coronavirus disease at the Feofaniya Clinical Hospital of the Ukrainian government's State Management of Affairs, Yermak's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"All the procedures are quite strict and are regulated by the protocol. They are at the Feofania hospital. A special office has been equipped there to enable the president to hold conferences. He has held a large number of conference calls today," Podoliak said in an interview with the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

Yermak also has an individual isolated ward, but he does not have an office at the hospital.

"They are following their routine schedule there. The only restriction is that they are isolated, that there is no one by their side. In other words, none of their aides is either with the president or with the head of the Office. They don't have any in-person communication," he said.

Podoliak also said that family members are not visiting Zelensky at the hospital, although the president's wife had COVID-19 before.