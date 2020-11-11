Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine reported another all-time high of 10,611 new coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday morning; 6,802 patients recovered and 191 died in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 10,611 new coronavirus infection cases on November 11, 2020. In particular, 350 children and 493 medical workers have fallen ill. Over the past day, 1,453 patients were hospitalized, 191 died, and 6,802 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Ukraine reported 10,179 new COVID-19 cases on November 10, some 8,687 - on November 9, and 9,397 - on November 8.

The cumulative number of coronavirus infection cases reached 489,808 on Wednesday morning, including 8,947 deaths and 221,459 recoveries.