Ukraine does not support war, unlike another well-known country – Zelensky responses to Andreasyan's accusations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has denied the accusations of director Sarik Andreasyan of Ukraine's alleged supply of phosphorus bombs to Azerbaijan.

"I understand, Sarik that it really hurts. And it becomes scary when you see with your own eyes what a real war is. And that you want to tear and rampage so this will not come to your house. Yes? Well, you definitely do not need to take on the role of a carrier of other people's fakes. I understand what and why Russian propaganda is doing and why it is totally lying. But I absolutely do not understand you, because Ukraine has never supplied any phosphorus bombs anywhere. In general. Especially in places where it is already hot where there are already many hotheads who want to 'solve something geopolitically' there," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Zelensky said that such fakes spread amid the war in Donbas and the war in Syria, and now it has appeared in the context of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, and all this is done by the same people.

"Do not you understand why they are doing this? Therefore, before you say something about Ukraine, you need to truthfully answer to a simple question: who benefits from lying about wars and about Ukraine? To be honest, I am personally very sorry that you, the person to who I opened the door of my house and knows my inner world and my values ​​so easily fell for someone else's propaganda," he said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine is against any bloody conflicts. "We do not support escalation. And we do not feed confrontation. Just because we ourselves are experiencing a very brutal war for the seventh year already. And this is a different emotional background. We are categorically against wars and against provocations on a military theme. This is confirmed by our desire for peace," he said.

In his opinion, the task of all cultural figures is to help de-escalation, extinguish aggressive emotions, not aggravate contradictions, and even less spread fakes.

The president of Ukraine also said that a large Armenian community lives in the country, which is an organic part of Ukrainian society.

In addition, Zelensky asked Andreasyan to answer the question about values ​​and sincerity. "Where were you when the war came to Ukraine and when our children died? When citizens of Ukraine of Armenian origin were killed, and there were not one or two, but dozens! What did you personally say against the aggression? Nothing? I understand. Because it is it was not your war! And today it became scary, because this horror came to your house. For me personally, everything is clear and simple: I am for a just peace. And Ukraine certainly does not support any supply of weapons to anyone. Unlike other well-known country that supplies weapons to everyone. Because wars are bread and blood for it," he wrote.

On November 1, Andreasyan said on his Instagram that ten years ago he invited Zelensky to play in his film "Office Romance. Our Time," and was always proud that at some period of his life he was his friend. "And yesterday I looked at the burnt bodies of Armenian children from a phosphorus bomb and as it turned out, you sold them to our neighbors to strengthen your friendship with them," he wrote.