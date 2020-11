Ukraine breaks record of COVID-19 infected per day, 8,889 people fall ill, 157 patients die – Health ministry

As of Tuesday morning, 8,889 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine per day, which is a new daily record since the beginning of the pandemic. Some 5,100 patients recovered, 157 died, the Ministry of Health has reported on the Coronavirus info Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on November 2, some 6,754 new cases were recorded; the previous day, 7,959 new patients were reported; On October 31, a record number of 8752 new cases was recorded, on October 30, the number of new cases was 8312.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Tuesday morning was 411,093 people, 7,532 people died from COVID-19, 168,868 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, 234,693 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 3,642 more than the day before.

The largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (789 cases), Kharkiv (712 cases), Khmelnytsky (506 cases), Donetsk (496 cases) and Zhytomyr (470 cases) regions.