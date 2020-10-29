Ukraine registers 7,342 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,990 recovered, 113 died – NSDC

As of Thursday morning, some 7,342 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 2,990 people recovered, some 113 patients died, according to data on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, on October 28, there were 7,474 cases of COVID-19 per day and the ceiling rates for recovery (3,306) and mortality (165); on October 27, some 6,677 new cases of the disease were recorded; on October 26 there were 5,426 new cases, on October 25 there were 6,088 new cases; on October 24, some 7,014 cases of infection were recorded, on October 23 was an absolute record of 7,517 cases of the virus.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Thursday morning was 370,417 people, some 6,868 people died from COVID-19, while 151,632 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, some 211,917 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 4,239 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kyiv city (577), in Kharkiv (575), Khmelnytsky (478), Odesa (416) and Lviv (405) regions.

Over the past day, some 7,872 suspicions of COVID-19 were registered.