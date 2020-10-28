Facts

14:38 28.10.2020

Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba states that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States will develop regardless of who wins the American presidential election.

"My only wish regarding the American elections is that they end as soon as possible, the U.S. president-elect take the oath and we could move on in developing a strategic partnership between our countries, which, I am sure, will develop under any president. The only question is the speed of development," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He stressed that Ukraine was, is and will be on the sidelines of the U.S. presidential campaign. "We were, are and will be on the sidelines of this campaign. We believe that American democracy is mature enough to make decisions and make choices that are in the interests of the American people," Kuleba said.

The minister also pointed out that Ukraine's largest asset in the United States is bipartisan support.

"In fact, there is a clear position of the president, which has been stressed many times, there is a clear position of the Foreign Ministry that Ukraine's largest asset in the United States is bipartisan support. This is the fundamental principle of our policy towards the United States. The president's surname or party affiliation does not matter as long as Ukraine is equally supported by both democrats and republicans," Kuleba added.

Interfax-Ukraine
