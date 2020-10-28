Facts

09:38 28.10.2020

Decision of Kyiv District Administrative Court on NABU not final, grounds for dismissing NABU director cannot be changed by court – President's Office

The decision of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv on the claim against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is not final, and the exclusive list of grounds for dismissing the director of NABU is clearly spelled out in the legislation and can only be changed by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the President's Office notes.

"Based on the response of NABU to such messages, we state that the said decision cannot be considered final due to the fact that it will be appealed. Taking into account the answer of Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska, we state that NABU has been and remains a fully functioning law enforcement body. We emphasize once again that this is an important component of the effective and progressive development of our state," the President's Office said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The Office of the President emphasized that the current legislation contains an exclusive list of grounds for dismissing the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. "This list can be changed only by the decision of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and not by the court," the message says.

