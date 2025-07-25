Marta Kos closely following developments around draft law on NABU powers

Photo: https://www.delo.si/

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has said that she is closely following developments around the draft law on the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Closely watching the developments in Ukraine. Discussed with Taras Kachka that rule of law & EU values are not just European accession criteria: they're what Ukrainians want,” she said on X.

Kos called for "building trust together" and noted that the EU would continue its support based on shared values.