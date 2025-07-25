Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:45 25.07.2025

Zelenskyy on NABU/SAPO: It’s important that Ukrainians responding with such dignity to everything thatʼs happening

2 min read
Zelenskyy on NABU/SAPO: It’s important that Ukrainians responding with such dignity to everything thatʼs happening

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he had introduced a bill regarding the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) to establish justice.

“Today, my bill is already in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – fulfilling my promise – for justice, for law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. Full-fledged guarantees of the independence of anti-corruption agencies. Real opportunities to verify, so that any Russian interference is kept out,” Zelenskyy said during his evening address Thursday.

According to him, the text of the bill was discussed "with partners, and with law enforcement officers, and with representatives of the NABU and SAPO." “There were many proposals from partners to involve European experts – from Britain, Germany, the EU. I instructed government officials to present the bill to partners and to engage all necessary expert capabilities,” the President said.

At the same time, he commented on the rallies that took place in a number of Ukrainian cities against the limitation of the powers of anti-corruption bodies.

“And of course, it is important that Ukrainians are responding with such dignity to everything thatʼs happening. Ukraine is a country of people who donʼt look away. Thank you to everyone who is fighting for our state, who is working for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the draft law "On amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and certain legislative acts of Ukraine concerning strengthening the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office" was submitted by the head of state and received registration number 13533.

As noted in the explanatory note, the bill contains provisions aimed at securing the status of SAPO as a body that independently exercises procedural management of the investigation of crimes attributed to the jurisdiction of NABU. The bill also proposes a mechanism for preventing intelligence and subversive activities of foreign special services in relation to employees of anti-corruption agencies. The bill introduces new preventive and counterintelligence mechanisms to protect anti-corruption agencies from the possible influence of an aggressor state.

Tags: #sapo #zelenskyy #nabu

MORE ABOUT

12:03 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

11:46 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

11:20 25.07.2025
EU Ambassador to Ukraine: We spoke with prosecutor general about the need for independent functioning of NABU and SAPO

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: We spoke with prosecutor general about the need for independent functioning of NABU and SAPO

11:10 25.07.2025
Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

11:09 25.07.2025
There’re no Russian children in Ukraine - Zelenskyy on Russia's demands after talks in Istanbul

There’re no Russian children in Ukraine - Zelenskyy on Russia's demands after talks in Istanbul

11:07 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy on swap: There’s agreement that 1,200 soldiers will return

Zelenskyy on swap: There’s agreement that 1,200 soldiers will return

10:48 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

10:24 25.07.2025
Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

10:02 25.07.2025
Marta Kos closely following developments around draft law on NABU powers

Marta Kos closely following developments around draft law on NABU powers

21:01 24.07.2025
Macron and Merz want to discuss fight against corruption with Zelenskyy

Macron and Merz want to discuss fight against corruption with Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Military-industrial complex facilities will burn until Russians agree to ceasefire - Yermak

Defense Forces destroy 54 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

Invaders lose 980 military, 76 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Ukraine needs to close deficit of $65 bln per year - Zelenskyy

Ukraine manages to return 1,458 deported children from Russia – President’s Office

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 44, incl seven children

Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Zhovkva, adviser to President of Egypt discuss creation of Ukrainian agrohub in this country

AD
AD