13:34 27.10.2020

Five parties preliminary enter Lviv City Council

Five parties preliminary enter Lviv City Council

According to preliminary data, five parties are joining the new Lviv City Council, several election headquarters told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday, citing data from a parallel vote count.

According to these data, the first place is occupied by the European Solidarity party with more than 30% of the votes, Samopomich with almost 20%, Holos with 8.9%, Varta (Guard) with 7%, Svoboda with 6.7%.

The Servant of the People party gains 3.5% of the vote.

At the same time, Head of Lviv city territorial election commission Ihor Slipetsky told the agency's journalist that the final results will be established "in two or three days."

According to him, the city commission has not yet received consolidated protocols from six district commissions, on the basis of which the city commission will establish the result of elections for the head of Lviv merged territorial community and the council of the new community.

