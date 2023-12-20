Facts

07:51 20.12.2023

If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

1 min read
If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

If the United States focuses on domestic politics after the presidential election, it will have an impact on the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"I am not sure that the country's policy will change towards Ukraine, the policy of the United States. Nevertheless, we must take a sober look at the fact that the leader has influence. Any leader for its society … If the policy of the next president, whoever he is, will be different towards Ukraine, colder or more internal, there will be a priority on domestic policy, more economical, then I think these signals will greatly affect the course of the war in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, the President noted that if Donald Trump becomes president of the United States, he will definitely have a different policy than now.

