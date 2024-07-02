Ukraine ready to work with any political forces in case of their victory in elections in partner states – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine is ready to work with any political forces in the event of their victory in the elections in the partner states and cited three reasons why Kyiv's support will be maintained regardless of the election results.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Kuleba took part online in the panel discussion of The Economist "Spiralling through the conflicts in search of opportunities," which took place in Athens, Greece.

So, according to the minister, there are at least three reasons why it is not worth dramatizing the results of elections abroad.

"Firstly, support for Ukraine among democratic partner states is based on solidarity and support among people in their societies. This is how democracies function. And we will continue to work to strengthen popular support for Ukraine,” he said.

Secondly, according to the minister, one should look at deeds, not the words of the candidates.

“It's one thing to run an election campaign and rally your voters, but it's another to be in government and take responsibility for decision-making. We have seen this difference many times in the past,” he added.

Thirdly, as Kuleba assured, there is simply no alternative to supporting Ukraine's victory and ensuring the defeat of Russian aggression.

“Otherwise, the national security of our partners will be at risk. This applies to Europe, the United States, and the rest of the world," the minister said.

The Foreign Minister also reminded the participants of the event that if successful in Ukraine, Russia will continue its aggression against other European countries, and its allies - the DPRK and Iran - will feel the strength to challenge stability in other parts of the world.

"We are already seeing these three regimes working together to plunge the world into chaos and replace international law with the law of the jungle, which they present as an alternative world order. They exchange resources, weapons and ideas with a simple goal: to defeat the West or at least weaken and destabilize it," he stressed.

According to Kuleba, the sooner free nations and their leaders realize this, the sooner effective collective action will be taken to reduce these threats.