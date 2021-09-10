Press Conferences

14:29 10.09.2021

Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

1 min read

KYIV. Sept 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Future elections to the Verkhovna Rada may be held both ahead of schedule and postponed until the period after the presidential elections by a court decision, said Vadym Karasiov, director of the Institute for Global Strategies.

"The constitutional electoral calendar is not very beneficial for the current government, for the presidential team ... There may be surprises. From, possibly, early elections, in order to use the best rating moment to restart the parliament, or to postpone the parliamentary elections after the presidential elections by the decision of the Constitutional Court," he said during a roundtable talk at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

In turn, political expert and co-founder of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Sahakyan believes that the effectiveness of early parliamentary elections is not obvious to any of the political forces, since sociology shows that the electoral situation has not changed.

Tags: #conference #rada #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:11 08.09.2021
Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

17:28 08.09.2021
Crisis in Ukrainian horse breeding caused by illegal lease of land of stud farms - association

Crisis in Ukrainian horse breeding caused by illegal lease of land of stud farms - association

14:39 07.09.2021
Rada passes law on industrial parks

Rada passes law on industrial parks

13:53 07.09.2021
Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

12:46 07.09.2021
Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

15:40 06.09.2021
President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

14:41 28.08.2021
Rada receives observer status in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

Rada receives observer status in ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

14:39 27.08.2021
Ukraine has had favorable geopolitical situation during 30 years - political expert

Ukraine has had favorable geopolitical situation during 30 years - political expert

10:45 25.08.2021
Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

13:47 20.08.2021
Servant of People, Opposition Platform for Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor pass to Verkhovna Rada – poll

Servant of People, Opposition Platform for Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor pass to Verkhovna Rada – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Ukrainian Wikipedians have published a book dedicated to Mask and Bandera

Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

Some 27% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again, 15% for Poroshenko – Rating poll

Third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad – Rating poll

Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

Ukraine's independence proclamation would be supported today by 80% of citizens – Rating opinion poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD