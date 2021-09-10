Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

KYIV. Sept 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Future elections to the Verkhovna Rada may be held both ahead of schedule and postponed until the period after the presidential elections by a court decision, said Vadym Karasiov, director of the Institute for Global Strategies.

"The constitutional electoral calendar is not very beneficial for the current government, for the presidential team ... There may be surprises. From, possibly, early elections, in order to use the best rating moment to restart the parliament, or to postpone the parliamentary elections after the presidential elections by the decision of the Constitutional Court," he said during a roundtable talk at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

In turn, political expert and co-founder of the national platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Sahakyan believes that the effectiveness of early parliamentary elections is not obvious to any of the political forces, since sociology shows that the electoral situation has not changed.