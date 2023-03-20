Pushing for illegal things can end badly – Danilov on timing of elections

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov notes the importance of observing the rule of law in preparation for future presidential and parliamentary elections.

"The elections that will take place, must be fair. And if some hotheads believe that they can manipulate our society and will push for certain illegal things, it can end very dangerously. We need to be very careful here. Justice, justice and justice again," Danilov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, answering the question about the possible timing of such elections, he noted that "this is a very difficult question."

At the same time, according to Danilov, currently incumbent President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not have a single competitor. "I think that the president of our country, having such positions, clearly understands that he is the leader of the nation. And even if there are elections, I don't see any competitors for the president of our country in the near future," he said.

Separately, the NSDC secretary stressed that he has a negative attitude to the idea of banning military personnel from participating in elections.

"What is written in the Constitution? We are all equal. There is no need to do such things, because you do not understand how you deprive a citizen of the right to be elected and be elected. Where is it written? And those who are not quite with a historical memory, they should know what a crowd is. The crowd lives by completely different laws than people live," Danilov summed up.