Local election voter turnout stands at 37% according to 97% of territorial election commissions – CEC head Didenko

The head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Oleh Didenko, says that the voter turnout at the local elections was 37% according to data from 97% of territorial election commissions.

"As of 21:24, the Central Election Commission had received information from 97% of territorial election commissions, almost complete information. According to our information, the turnout was approximately 37%," Didenko said at a briefing on Sunday evening.

In comparison with the 2015 elections, the turnout decreased, then it was 46.6%

He noted that the higher voter turnout was observed in Western Ukraine, in particular, the highest result was in Ternopil region with 46.77%, and the lowest voter turnout in Donetsk region at 31.67%.

According to Didenko, the CEC will provide final information on the turnout in the near future.