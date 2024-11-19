Facts

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians to hold fair elections after achieving fair peace

No one demands that Ukraine should hold elections in wartime, they will take place after achieving peace, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukraine first needs a fair peace. And then Ukrainians will hold fair elections," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

He called political debates in such conditions disastrous for Ukraine.

"We all know that the Constitution of Ukraine and the law do not allow elections to be held in wartime. And no one in the world has demanded or demands this from Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

