'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Cherkasy: Servant of the People, For Future, Holos, European Solidarity, Cherkaschyna, Opposition Platform – For Life pass to city council
Six parties pass to Cherkasy City Council, namely Servant of the People, For Future, Holos, European Solidarity, Cherkaschyna and Opposition Platform - For Life, according to the exit poll conducted jointly by Savik Shuster Studio and Ukraine 24 TV Channel using the instruments of the sociological company Liberty Report, announced on the air of Ukraine 24 on Sunday evening.